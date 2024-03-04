Hyderabad: Man allegedly murders three children, commits suicide

According to reports, the man Ravi lived along with his family at Shankerpally.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 March 2024, 10:37 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man allegedly killed his three children and later died by suicide at Shankerpally in Ranga Reddy district on Sunday night.

According to reports, the man Ravi lived along with his family at Shankerpally.

Ravi had started a business scheme and collected money from public assuring of high returns on investment. However, he could not repay the amount to customers and hence slipped into depression as people started visiting his house and demanded money.

On Sunday night he killed his three children in the house and later ended his life.

The police have reached the spot.

More details awaited.