Hyderabad: Woman gives birth while undergoing heart surgery

The severely anaemic woman, who was 35 weeks into pregnancy, was brought to the hospital with heart failure

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Cardiothoracic surgeons and gynaecologists at Medicover Hospitals, Hitec city collaborated to simultaneously repair the mitral valve of a 22-year-pregnant woman and enable her deliver a healthy male baby safely.

The severely anaemic woman, who was 35 weeks into pregnancy, was brought to the hospital with heart failure. Although risky, the doctors decided to conduct a simultaneous caesarean section and also repair the mitral valves of the heart. She was ventilated and doctors took-up a caesarean section followed by the complicated heart surgery. The team of doctors who were involved included gynaecologist, Dr Prabha Agarwal, cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr Krishna Prasad and senior interventional cardiologist, Dr MSS Mukherjee.

The woman delivered a healthy male baby with birth weight 2.75 kg with minimal distress, according to the hospital doctors. The hospital authorities said that valve replacement surgeries were quite common but in this case, the doctors decided to take up repairs of the mitral valve and at the same time conduct a C-section. Post-surgery, the woman has recovered and was discharged along with her male baby.

