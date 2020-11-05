Hyderabad woman in Somalia seeks help

Raheemunnisa, was married to Omar Dahir Farah in 2008 and after a few years in the city, she shifted to Somalia along with her husband

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Hyderabad: A woman from Hyderabad, who is currently in Galdogob district of Somalia after getting married to a Somalian national in 2008, has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to rescue her, stating that she was being harassed by her husband and in-laws.

Raheemunnisa, was married to Omar Dahir Farah in 2008 and after a few years in the city, she shifted to Somalia along with her husband. However, in a video message sent to her relatives recently, she complained that Omar Dahir and his parents were harassing and ill-treating her for the last few months. She sought help from the Government of India to rescue her and bring her back to the country along with her five children.

Raheemunnisa’s father Shaik Hyder Ali has made an appeal to External Affairs minister S.Jaishankar asking for help in bringing her and her children back to India.

“My daughter is crying whenever she calls us. She is being harassed mentally apart from being physically tortured by her in-laws,” Hyder Ali said.

