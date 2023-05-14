Hyderabad: Woman kills two children and attempts suicide at Meerpet

On Sunday afternoon, Bharathi drowned the two children in a water tub in the house and later consumed some poisonous substance with an intention to end her life, said Meerpet Inspector, M Mahender Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

On Sunday afternoon, Bharathi drowned the two children in a water tub in the house and later consumed some poisonous substance with an intention to end her life, said Meerpet Inspector, M Mahender Reddy

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly killed her two kids and later attempted to end her life following a quarrel with her husband over family matters at Meerpet in the city on Sunday.

According to the police, Nenavath Bharathi (25) was married to Srinivas (27) in 2020 and the couple have two sons Nenavath Lucky, aged around eight months, and Nenavath Vicky, aged around 18 months. The family lived at in Lalithanagar in Meerpet.

On Sunday afternoon, Bharathi drowned the two children in a water tub in the house and later consumed some poisonous substance with an intention to end her life, said Meerpet Inspector, M Mahender Reddy.

Bharathi then made a phone call to her husband Srinivas who reached home and shifted the children and his wife to hospital. Doctors at the hospital pronounced the children dead while Bharathi was shifted to Osmania General Hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The condition of the woman was stated to be critical.

The family members told the police that the couple frequently quarrelled and on Sunday the family elders tried to sort out the issue. However, their efforts did not fructify and Srinivas walked out of the house.

The Meerpet police registered a case and are investigating.

Also Read Woman killed by her husband at their house in Langer Houz