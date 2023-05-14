| Woman Killed By Her Husband At Their House In Langer Houz

Five days ago, the couple had an argument following which Kaneez along with children left the house and was staying at her brother’s place.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:26 AM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: A woman was killed by her husband at their house in Langer Houz on Saturday night.

Mohd Jahangir, a resident of Langer Houz was married to Kaneez and the couple have three children.

On Saturday, Jahangir went there and spoke to Kaneez and both of them came to their house at Langer Houz.

“An argument took place between them over a household issue following which Jahangir strangulated the woman leading to her death,” said Langer Houz police.

After killing the woman Jahangir called up his brother-in-law and informed about the murder.

He later surrendered before the police. A case is registered.