Hyderabad woman makes it big in New York as an architect

A city woman made it big in the field of architecture in New York and some of her noteworthy projects include JP Morgan Chase at 270 Park Avenue, New York; Texas Medical Center, Houston; and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston

Hyderabad: For the city bred girl Geethika Jakkala, it was not that easy to hit it big in New York as an expert in design and architcture.

She moved to New York at the age of 17 after her schooling in Hyderabad and joined the New York Institute of Technology to pursue Bachelor of Architecture course and since then there is no looking back, literally. Geethika Jakkala, has built her career step by step by leading projects for renowned companies like JP Morgan Chase, Inditex and Booking Holdings Inc.

She worked as an Architectural Designer at TPG Architecture in New York and Elkus Manfredi Architects in Boston. The 3D renderings made by her. As an Architectural Designer, Geethika played a role in several successful projects in New York, Boston, Texas, and other locations. Some of the noteworthy projects include JP Morgan Chase at 270 Park Avenue, New York; Texas Medical Center, Houston; and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston.

Her otther recent and current projects include a 23,000-square-foot corporate workplace interior fit-out for Booking Holdings Inc. at the iconic Empire State Building. She is also currently overseeing the development and repositioning of Inditex’s retail store Zara in 35,000 square feet at the luxurious Hudson Yards in New York. These projects showcase the latest design and construction standards. They also exemplify Geethika’s ability to navigate complex partnerships between architectural design and project development.

On her most challenging project, she recalls it was producing schematic and design drawings for an office space for JP Morgan chase to meet diverse departmental needs.