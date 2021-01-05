Hyderabad: Woman missing from Koti

Deepthi alias Divya (33) went out from her residence early on Tuesday morning when the family members were asleep

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Hyderabad: A homemaker went missing from Hanumantekdi in Koti on Tuesday morning.

Deepthi alias Divya (33) went out from her residence early on Tuesday morning when the family members were asleep.

She left the house without informing anyone and after searching for her and checking with relatives, the family members made a complaint, said K Subbarami Reddy, Inspector Sultan Bazaar police station.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and started efforts to trace the woman.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .