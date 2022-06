Hyderabad: Woman motorist killed in road mishap

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:58 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Hyderabad: A woman died on the spot after the scooter she was riding was hit by a TSRTC bus at Hydernagar in KPHB on Tuesday evening.

The woman, R Sravanthi, 27, a homemaker from KPHB Colony 7th Phase, was on her way home when the incident occurred. Police said when Sravanthi reached Hydernagar, the RTC bus hit her vehicle from behind. She fell on the road and died on the spot.

The KPHB police shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.