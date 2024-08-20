Hyderabad: Woman sexually harassed by bike taxi driver

A woman security guard, a resident of Banjara Hills using a bike taxi service was sexually harassed by the driver during the journey from Gachibowli.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 10:02 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: A woman security guard who was using a bike taxi service was sexually harassed by the driver during the journey.

According to the police, the woman who is a resident of Banjara Hills had hired the bike taxi at Gachibowli to reach her home.

However, enroute the bike captain misbehaved with her and made some inappropriate remarks.

When the woman called in her neighbours, the man fled from the spot.

On a complaint made by the victim, the Banjara Hills police registered a case and are investigating.