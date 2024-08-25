Hyderabad: Excise department raids 25 bars; No drugs detected

P&E department teams conducted checks at various bars and pubs in Saroornagar, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Kondapur, Madhapur, and other areas of the city, continuing late into the night.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise (P&E) Department sleuths conducted checks at 25 bars and pubs in the city on Saturday night. No person who underwent the drug detection test had shown drug consumption signs.

The local P&E officials, the Task Force teams and the Enforcement teams of the excise department participated in the operation. The department will be continuing such exercise in future also in the city.