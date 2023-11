| Hyderabad Women Record 10 Wicket Win Over Arunachal Pradesh At Bcci Womens U 19 T20 Trophy

Hyderabad women record 10-wicket win over Arunachal Pradesh at BCCI Women’s U-19 T20 Trophy

After restricting Arunachal Pradesh for 76/6 in 20 overs, Hyderabad chased down the target in 11.3 overs without losing a wicket

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

After restricting Arunachal Pradesh for 76/6 in 20 overs, Hyderabad chased down the target in 11.3 overs without losing a wicket

Hyderabad: Hyderabad women defeated Arunachal Pradesh by 10 wickets in the BCCI Women’s Under-19 T20 Trophy in Ranchi, on Tuesday.

After restricting the opposition for 76/6 in 20 overs, Hyderabad chased down the target in 11.3 overs without losing a wicket.

Brief Scores: Arunachal Pradesh 76/6 in 20 overs (Ruchi 56) lost to Hyderabad 77/0 in 11.3 overs (K Nidhi 33no, Kavya 37no).

Hyderabad lose to Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad boys team went down to Tamil Nadu by 100 runs in the Men’s Under-23 One-day Trophy at Rajkot, on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 328/7 in 50 overs (R Vimal Khumar 89, B Vaishna Kumar 88) bt Hyderabad 228 in 49.3 overs (P Nitish Reddy 73Pradosh Ranjan Paul 2/22, RS Mokit Hariharan 2/46, Lakshay Jain 2/56).