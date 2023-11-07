| Southern Stars Cc Crush St Marys Cc By 333 Runs At Hca C Division One Day League

Southern Stars CC crush St Mary’s CC by 333 runs at HCA C Division one-day league

Published Date - 09:45 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: Mohd Faiz Ahmed hit 287 runs while Quabaib scored 124 as their side Southern Stars CC crushed St Mary’s CC by a massive 333 runs in the HCA C Division one-day league match in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Batting first, Southern Stars CC posted 540/2 in 45 overs. Yogi Akhil added an unbeaten 92. Later, they skittled out St Mary’s CC to 207 runs.

In another match, Vishnu Adhrav scored 179 while Koushik scalped five for 27 to guide their side AB Colony CC to big win over Mayura CC.

Brief Scores: Safilguda CC 172 in 39 overs (Harshith 66; Lokesh N 3/31, Yashwanth Reddy 4/18) lost to SA Amberpet CC 173/6 in 31 overs (K Krishna 103); AB Colony CC 343/6 in 43 overs (Vishnu Adhrav 179, Nitin Siwach 87) bt Mayura CC 97 in 23.5 overs (Koushik 5/27, Rahul Sirvi 3/5); Adams XI 126 in 35.1 overs (Chetan Krishna 3/32, Arun Sai 3/7) lost to Manikumar CC 130/7 in 31 overs (Jeswanth K 52no; Sai Kiran 4/52); Southern Stars CC 540/2 in 45 overs (Mohd Faiz Ahmed 287, Qubaib 124, Yogi Akhil 92no) bt St Mary’s CC 207 in 44.5 overs (Smyan Sachin 70, Hari Pavanaj 53; Qubaib 4/51, Mohd Faiz Ahmed 3/8).