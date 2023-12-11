Hyderabad: Workshop on dementia encourages early diagnosis

Experts in a workshop on dementia, organised by Dementia India Alliance (DIA) in Hyderabad, said that early diagnosis with effective care and treatment plans can offer some hope for reducing its impact.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:47 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Experts in a workshop on dementia, organised by Dementia India Alliance (DIA) in Hyderabad, said that early diagnosis with effective care and treatment plans can offer some hope for reducing its impact.

The workshop on dementia, organised at Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills by DIA in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), featured dementia experts, neurologists, voluntary organisations involved in the field and family care givers and general public.

“Dementia is not a normal part of ageing, as it is often misunderstood. Persons with dementia and their family members face enormous physical, financial, emotional and social burden. Early diagnosis and treatment can reduce the impact,” Pavithra Gangadharan, Joint Secretary, DIA, said.

The workshop was organized in collaboration with Kshetra Assisted Living, CARE Hospitals and Heritage Foundation.

Dr. JMK Murthy, Chief of Neurology, CARE Hospitals, Neurologists Dr. Y Muralidhar Reddy, Dr. Syed Osman and Dr. Shyam Jaiswal, psychiatrist, Dr. Harini Atturu and dentist Dr Srinivas Akula delivered lecture and interacted with participants on the topic of dementia.