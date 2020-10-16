Hyderabad: Youngster alleges kidnap attempt

By | Published: 6:39 pm

Hyderabad: A youngster from Chandrayangutta approached the police saying a group of persons, allegedly supporters of a political party, tried to kidnap him and his friends. According to Mohammed Iqbal Asif, the complainant, the incident took place on Thursday when he and his friends went to the Bandlaguda area to distribute food packets to the flood-affected persons.

“When we were returning to our vehicles, some youngsters stopped us and started abusing us and then manhandled us,” Asif said, adding that then they tried to push them into a car in an attempt to kidnap them. The assailants then took away my mobile phone, said Asif adding he and others suffered injuries in the incident. The Chandrayangutta police said the complaint was being investigated.

