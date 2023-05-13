Hyderabad: Youth hangs self at his house in Jeedimetla

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:15 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A youth was found dead under suspicious circumstances hanging from the ceiling fan with his hands and legs tied in his house in Jeedimetla. Police are probing if he hanged himself or it is a homicide.

The youngster identified as Shiva Ganesh (23), a private employee from Chintal in Jeedimetla, was staying with his parents and siblings.

Police said Shiva Ganesh was found hanging in his bedroom on Saturday. While his family members claimed that he was upset for the past few days and could have ended his life, his hands and legs being tied with rope, raised suspicion over his death.

The Jeedimetla police have booked a case of suspicion and are investigating. They said based on the autopsy report and further investigation, necessary action will be taken.

