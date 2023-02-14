Property offender arrested in Hyderabad

The arrested person Kamma Singh alias Karam Singh (34) of Medchal and native of Karnataka moved around in colonies and identified houses that were are locked.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police arrested a property offender who was involved in 20 cases related to various offenses and recovered 31 tolas of gold, 1.26 kilogram of silver and Rs. 15 lakh cash from him.

“The man used tools to break-open the locks of houses and enter into the premises. He would then take away expensive items and jewellery before escaping,” said Jeedimetla Inspector, M Rama Krishna.

Karam Singh is involved in property offences in Jeedimetla, Jagadgirigutta, Chilkalguda, Tukaramgate, Malkajgiri and Kamareddy Town police stations.

He was previously sentenced to seven year jail term in a rape case and after his release from jail came out recently.