Hyderabad youth’s Maa Inti Kaburulu brings out nostalgia-centred cartoons

Hemanth, who has been into art since childhood, started exploring different forms of art from portraits to realism to digital art after attending a workshop on cartoons.

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: Remember the time when you had to pinch your nose and gulp down a glass of milk under the watchful eyes of your mother or sailing paper boats in the rains. Or even sitting on the floor in front of the TV to watch your favourite cartoon?

What would you feel if you saw cartoons depicting those scenes? Yes, nostalgic. Well that is exactly what you’d experience if you see the Instagram page maa.inti.kaburlu. Started by Hemanth Kumar, a research engineer at a city MNC, this page has quirky, well-done cartoons depicting everything that a 90s-kid would have done as a child.

“I used to do a lot of commissioned art and realistic digital charcoal art, and ended up attending a workshop on cartoons. I did a cartoon depicting a typical scenario between a child and his mother, dedicating it to my mother, for mother’s day,” says the 26-year-old. After the work won appreciations from his friends, he decided to pursue it more. “That is how this page was born,” he shares.

Realising the relatability of his works, Hemanth then set out doing more cartoons that centred on nostalgia.

“We’ve all had mock sword-fights, relished homemade sweets on festivals, got yelled at by our moms when we brought things we found in the dirt, hated drinking milk and many more like this. I wanted to create a space where everyone would completely relate to every post and that is why I also named it ‘maa inti kaburulu’. I took a slight break owing to work, but I started making more of those and will release them shortly,” says Hemanth.

The self-taught artist and cartoonist is also planning on releasing a comic book centered on nostalgia. This book will have several themes, from a typical 90s house to school life and more. “I am working on this currently along with my friends who are helping me with writing the script. We hope to release it soon,” says the artist, who also hopes more Telugu youngsters turn towards creating cartoons.