Hyderabad youth travel 100+ kilometers to rescue dog trapped in well for 3 days

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 19 March 2024, 03:24 PM

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of compassion and quick action, a team of Hyderabad youngsters successfully rescued a dog that had fallen into an open agricultural well in a village in Siddipet district. The dog had been stranded in the well for three agonizing days before help arrived.

The rescue mission was led by Sanjeev Das, Romen Das, Arun Das, and Heman Das, who are part of the Animal Warriors Conservation Society. The society, known for its dedicated efforts in animal rescue and conservation, received a distress call from villagers in Siddipet during the evening hours two days ago.

“We received the call at around 6:00 pm and immediately set out from Hyderabad,” stated the team. Despite the late hour, they were determined to reach the site as quickly as possible. After a journey of 110 kilometers, they arrived at the location around 10:30 pm.

Without wasting any time, Sanjeev Das descended into the well with the help of a rope. After a meticulous effort, he successfully lifted the dog out of the well, bringing an end to its three-day ordeal.

“The dog was in good condition,” remarked the team. After surviving for three days with only water, it was safely released back to the village.

The Animal Warriors Conservation Society, consisting of 25 dedicated volunteers, has an impressive track record of assisting over 15,000 animals since its establishment in 2019. The organization focuses on conservation, rescue operations, and raising awareness about animal welfare. For assistance with such rescues, the Animal Warriors Conservation Society can be reached at 9697887888.