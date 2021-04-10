Olive Hospitals introduce ‘Ramadan Relishes’

Beyond being scrumptiously delicious, nourishing recipes released by Olive Hospitals provide the required energy to perform spiritual rituals healthily and strengthens the body’s immune system

Hyderabad: Olive Hospitals has come up with ‘Ramadan Relishes’, an exclusive collection of nourishing recipes prepared by proficient nutritionists. Beyond being scrumptiously delicious, they provide the required energy to perform spiritual rituals healthily and strengthens the body’s immune system. “Ramadan Relishes” is a holistic ensemble of valuable information to explore and leverage, a press release said.

Aga Mujahid Hussain, Managing Director, Olive Hospitals, said, “Fasting has been ordained by every religion in one form or other. The purpose is to control bodily desires by a spiritual force. This is the main difference between dieting and religious fasting”.

He said that dieting looks at improving the physical body by restraining intake and fasting, on the other hand, though it also restricts intake, intends to strengthen the soul by shifting its attention from physical consumption to spiritual realisation. A copy of the E-book could be downloaded from www.olivehospitals.com.

