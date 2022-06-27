Hyderabad’s ABAM becomes third makeup academy in Asia to get IMA accreditation

Hyderabad: Aliya Baig Academy of Makeup has made it big in the field of beauty and makeup. They are now affiliated with London-based International Makeup Association. To celebrate this moment, the academy held a ceremony at De Surya Arena, Shamashabad.

The official accreditation was done by the chief of IMA, London, Beryl Bernard, renowned celebrity makeup artist, a living legend of the makeup and beauty fraternity, who has an experience of over 50 years in the makeup industry. IMA qualifications are aimed specifically for makeup artists. They have a modern approach with realistic and contemporary criteria, which is relevant in evolving trends of makeup industry.

This was followed by an extravagant Bridal Show sponsored by Karishma Wedding Mall and performed by the batches of 2021, 2022. The top performers were awarded by Beryl Bernard and were also given IMA certification. The IMA examination was held from June 22 to 25 wherein the students were evaluated based on their performance.

Sahiba Malik was the winner in the most improved MUA category for the class of 2021. Mithali Thakur won the same for the batch of 2022.

On this occasion, Beryl said, “The reason behind starting IMA was to allow people to explore the domain of makeup. It has been a great journey so far from the time we have started.”

Speaking about the ABAM convocation, she said, “I would like to really appreciate the efforts of Aliya Baig and her students for putting up such a good show. All of them are so talented and I wish them all the best for their future endeavours.”

Aliya said, “It’s indeed a great moment to remember for our academy. We have held a convocation ceremony wherein the students were recognised for their talent and hard work. Aliya Baig Academy for Makeup has been helping students to realise their dream of becoming a popular makeup artist. During the course, we teach in-depth concepts regarding various forms of makeup. We also help our students to get placed in various brands as well. Our students are working with famous brands like Nykaa and Urban Clap. We have students from various States learning makeup courses in the academy.”

Many dignitaries and professionals were present on the occasion. The event was held amidst grand settings and extraordinary visual effects. The ambience of the show was very good and the vibe was completely energetic. All the students of ABAM actively took part in the convocation ceremony along with their parents.