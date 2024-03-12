Hyderabad’s Deepak wins three gold medals in Asian Open Powerlifting Championship

Hyderabad powerlifter P Mohnish Deepak delivered outstanding performance to win three gold medals in the Asian Open Powerlifting Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 11:30 PM

P Mohnish Deepak

Hyderabad: Hyderabad powerlifter P Mohnish Deepak delivered outstanding performance to win three gold medals in the Asian Open Powerlifting Championship held in Kyrgyzstan on Monday.

In the senior category, Deepak lifted a total weight of 557.5 kg – 222.5 kg in squat, 125 kg in bench press and 225 kg in deadlift to secure triple gold medals in these three categories. Inturi Rekha, president of WPC Telangana Powerlifting Association congratulated Deepak for his impressive achievement in the championship.

