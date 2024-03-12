Shilpa wins gold in Telangana State Classic Power Lifting Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 11:00 PM

D Shilpa

Hyderabad: D Shilpa of Medchal showcased exceptional strength and skill by securing gold medal in the Women’s 84 kg category in the 10th Telangana State Classic Power Lifting Championship for Sub-Junior, Junior (Boys & Girls) (Men & Women) Senior Masters held at GHMC Hall, Chandanagar, Hyderabad on Monday.

Shilpa lifted a total of 205kg – squat 70kg, bench press 40kg and dead lift 95kg to finish ahead of A Indu of Hyderabad, who lifted a total of 175 kg.

Results: Women 52 Kgs: 1. Smruti (Hyd) Squat 82.5kg, Bench Press 47.5kg, Dead Lift 112.5kg, Total:242.5kg; 2. Vaishnavi (RR) Squat: 80kg, Bench Press 40kg, Dead Lift 90kg, Total:210; Women 57 Kgs: 1. Sonia (Hyd) Squat:90kg, Bench Press:45kg, Dead Lift:95kg, Total:250kg; 2. SS Prasanna Devi (Sanga Reddy) Squat:35kg, Bench Press:20kg, Dead Lift:67.5kg, Total:122.5kg; 66 Kgs: 1. Tarshiya Tarannum (Hyd) Squat:90kg, Bench Press: 37.5kg, Dead Lift: 110kg, Total:237.5kg; 2. V Anupama Roy (Hyd) Squat:60kg, Bench Press: 35kg, Dead Lift:70kg, Total:165kg; 69 Kgs: 1. N Sowmya (Hyd) Squat:92.5kg, Bench Press:50kg, Dead Lift:120kg, Total:262.5kg; 2. Parvathi Sri Ram (Hyd) Squat:80kg, Bench Press: 47.5kg, Dead Lift:115kg, Total:242.5kg; 76 Kgs: 1. SFT Sulthana (Hyd) Squat:90kg, Bench Press:35kg, Dead Lift:92.5kg, Total:217.5kg; 84 Kgs: 1. Deepti Bhattacharjee (Hyd) Squat:80kg, Bench Press:45kg, Dead Lift:135kg, Total:260kg; 2. K Bharatee Devi (Sanga Reddy) Squat:50kg, Bench Press:42.5kg, Dead Lift:80kg, Total:172.5; 84 Kgs: 1. D Shilpa (Medchal) Squat:70kg, Bench Press:40kg, Dead Lift:95kg, Total:205kg; 2. A Indu (Hyd) Squat:60kg, Bench Press:35kg, Dead Lift:80kg, Total:175kg.