Hyderabad’s famous Numaish exhibition set to conclude today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:00 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s popular annual trade fair ‘Numaish’ is all set to conclude on Wednesday (February 15).

The 82nd edition of the All-India Industrial Exhibition was inaugurated by Telangana Ministers Harish Rao, Mohammed Mehmood Ali, T Srinivas Yadav, and Vemula Prashanth Reddy on January 1.

This year, it had around 2,300 stalls with traders from different parts of the country showcasing their products. From apparel, handicrafts, and electronic goods to dry fruits, perfumes, and what not, were all lined up.

The Numaish could not be held as per schedule in the last two years due to Covid pandemic-triggered issues.

In the years before the pandemic, around 20 lakh people used to visit the Numaish during the 45-day period, and the attendance touched 40,000 on a single day on weekends.