Hyderabad: NUMAISH launches mobile app for visitors convenience

The Mobile app is available in four languages including Telugu, Hindi, Urdu and English, can be downloaded in Apple and Android app stores

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:34 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The annual consumer exhibition Numaish has now added a special mobile application ‘NUMAISH’ for the convenience of the visitors.

The mobile app, which is available in four languages including Telugu, Hindi, Urdu and English, can be downloaded in Apple and Android app stores.

The NUMAISH will allow visitors explore and shop, access fun zones, and remain updated on various events.

The Vice president of All India Industrial Exhibition Society (AIIES), Ashwin Margam urged people to download the mobile app and use it to find stores and shops and to give feedback.

The NUMAISH mobile application is expected to help both the visitors as well as the exhibitors. The mobile app will also enhance consumer experience, V. Sainath Dayaker Shastri, honorary secretary, AIIES, said.