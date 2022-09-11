Motorcycle Racing: Hyderabad racer Rahil victorious in Chennai

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:50 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

Rahil fought an intense battle with Andy, Allwin Sundar and Venkatesan of Chennai from the start, to finish at the podium.

By Praharsha Majeti

Hyderabad: Rahil Shetty of team Gusto Racing India from Hyderabad won race one and race two in open category of the Petronas TVS One Make Apache RR310 held at the Madras International Circuit, Chennai on Sunday.

Also Read Racing: Theon wins President Of India Gold Cup

Rahil fought an intense battle with Andy, Allwin Sundar and Venkatesan of Chennai from the start, to finish at the podium. “I had a different strategy for this race as the fight was getting really tough. I was waiting very patiently to make the right moves at the right moments to come out victorious.

I had a very strong battle with Andy in Race One where I took him literally on the line with a podium finish. I am happy to have a very fair race with my fellow riders,” said Rahil. This win enabled Rahil to place both of his hands firmly on the Championship title with a round remaining in the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship to be crowned as the National Champion.

He also managed to finish in sixth and seventh positions in race one and race two respectively of the Pro-stock 301-400cc category.

Another rider from Hyderabad Vignesh Goud of team Race’ists Motorcycle Club settled for third place in race two of the Stock upto 165cc category. He started the race with a good launch and displayed exceptional composure till the end of the race without any miscalculated moves.

“Sarvesh, Rohan, Varun and Kayan of the Mighty Axor Sparks Racing team from Chennai gave me a tough fight in the race. I have taken care of my overtakes in the race and was precise and clean with no mistakes so that I could finish the race on the podium. I am thankful to my team, my mentor Peddu Sri Harsha, my tuners and my parents for all their continuous support,” said Vignesh.

Jangaon racer Rajender Beedani of team Idemitsu Honda Racing India finished third in the race two of Honda One Make CBR 150 NSF. Rajender had to start from the back of the grid due to the crash in race one.

Jayanth Prathipati of team Gusto Racing India from Hyderabad also finished third in the Stock 301-400cc category. Jayanth had a great start from seventh position and was involved in an intense battle with Mihir and Naresh from Mumbai and Latur respectively in the final laps to win a podium finish.