Motorcycle Racing: Rahil Shetty races to victory

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:28 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

By Praharsha Majeti

Chennai: Rahil Shetty of team Gusto Racing India from Hyderabad bagged the open category championship of the TVS One Make Apache RR310 held at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai on Sunday.

Rahil took the top honours of the race 1 and race 2 by establishing his sheer dominance to clinch the championship trophy.

Rahil started race-1 from fifth position on the grid and was involved in a tussle with fellow riders in the first corner which pushed him to last position. Rahil said, “At that moment I couldn’t afford any mistakes as it would tamper my championship aspirations. I waited very patiently to make some clean overtakes lap after lap and regained the positions. I had a good fight with Allwin, Venkatesan and Manoj of Chennai in the closing laps.”

“In the race-2 I had a great start off the line and put in some fast laps consistently. I had a good race with Ananth Krishnan and Manoj in the last couple of laps where we exchanged our positions multiple times.

I felt extremely confident today, the setup was right, the tyres were holding up very well and the weather was absolutely amazing. I am delighted for winning the championship and I thank my parents for all the immense support,” he added

Speaking on this his mentor Emmanuel said, “This victory not only secures the championship title for Rahil, but also gets him a golden opportunity to represent India in the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) scheduled to be held in February next year from the TVS Racing team.”