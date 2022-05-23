Hyderabad’s Malkam Cheruvu turns idyllic spot

Published Date - 12:19 AM, Mon - 23 May 22

The Malkam Cheruvu has integrated children’s play area, bird island, open gym and an amphitheatre. Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Tucked along the old Mumbai highway near Raidurg, it was an eyesore till recent times. The water body was polluted with algal growth, its shoreline was filled with garbage and debris, and with swarms of mosquitoes, the condition was such that a passer-by could hardly stop by here.

It is a different scene now. The metamorphosis of the water body right on the bustling Gachibowli road stretch is hard to miss.

Malkam Cheruvu is now a hotspot not only for those living in the nearby residential clusters but also for those from other parts of the city. And come evening, families throng here in large numbers.

A completely rejuvenated Malkam Cheruvu sports a pleasant look offering recreational facilities for all age groups. It has integrated children’s play spaces, walking and cycling tracks, a bird island, play lawns, a jetty area, an open gym, an amphitheatre, view deck bridges and a boulder park in the rock boulder conservation zone.

A swanky entrance, patches of greenery, an artificial pond and the lake view completes the experience.

With scores of people thronging the lake, the immediate environs too have come alive with activity. From ice cream to chat to snacks, stalls have appeared along the side stretch that is dotted with trees.

The rejuvenation exercise apart from beautification included marking permanent lake boundaries and fencing it with cast iron grills, removal of water hyacinth and floating weed, improvement of inlets and outlets and de-silting of the lake bed.

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Aparna Infra Housing partnered in the task and the rejuvenated water body was inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao last month.

