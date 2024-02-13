Hyderabad’s mercury normalises; early summer heat’s return next week

The recent intense heat, which had gripped the city, has begun to dissipate, thanks to rains that have hit a few districts in the state.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 February 2024, 02:59 PM

Hyderabad: After a prolonged period of unseasonably high temperatures, residents of Hyderabad can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the mercury returns to a more normal range. The recent intense heat, which had gripped the city, has begun to dissipate, thanks to rains that have hit a few districts in the state.

In a noticeable shift, early mornings have turned pleasantly cool. The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday stood at 32.3 degrees Celsius, slightly above the normal range of 31.6 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the minimum temperature was recorded at 18.6 degrees Celsius, just a tad higher than the usual 18 degrees Celsius for this time of the year.

Despite this welcome relief, weather experts warn that the early summer feeling may not be entirely over. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has predicted that temperatures will soon begin to rise again, with an average maximum temperature expected to exceed 35 degrees Celsius starting next week