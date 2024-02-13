Saroornagar residents highlight issues with lake

The residents during interaction raised the issue of disposal of untreated sewage from the neighboring regions into the water body.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 February 2024, 11:28 AM

Photo: GHMC X

Hyderabad: Residents of Green Park and Tapovan colonies highlighted several of their grievances related to the nearby Saroornagar lake during GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose’s visit on Tuesday morning.

The residents during interaction raised the issue of disposal of untreated sewage from the neighboring regions into the water body. The residents urged the GHMC Commissioner to upgrade the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and construct storm water drain and other nala works under SNDP in the area.

Accompanied by Lingojiguda Corporator Rajashekar Reddy and other officials, the GHMC Commissioner also inspected the upstream inlets and instructed officials to desilt the nala at the earliest. He also checked on the working of the drone and chemical spraying systems. He discussed possible interventions with officials and directed them to ground the works at the earliest.