Hyderabad’s Naveen wins Tata Crucible Quiz

Published: 11:00 pm

Mumbai: Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad emerged as national champion in the 17th edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz, which was also the maiden online edition of India’s largest and coveted business quiz. He won the grand prize of Rs 2, 50,000 and took home the coveted Tata Crucible trophy.

In this new online format, the country was divided into 12 clusters. The winner from each of the 12 cluster finals competed in 2 semi-finals. Jayakanthan Ranganathan from Tata Consultancy Services, Chennai; Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions; Hyderabad and Kapinjal Chowdhury from Bank of New York Mellon, Pune progressed to the National Finals from the 1st semi-finals. Whereas from the 2nd semi-final, Rabi Shankar Saha from Capgemini, Kolkata; Rohan Khanna from Barclays, Noida and Aniruddha Dutta from TCS, Mumbai secured their place in the National Finals.

Hyderabad’s Naveen Kumar clinched his win by showcasing agility in giving ingenious answers to some of the toughest questions.

Expressing his happiness, Naveen Kumar said, “I have been participating in the Tata Crucible event every year since 2011, first as a student in the campus edition and then in the corporate edition. This year because of the constraints posed by the pandemic, I wasn’t expecting the quiz to take place, but I was pleasantly surprised to find out about the new virtual avatar of the Quiz. Additionally, the event was made all the more exciting this year, as for the first time, individuals represented a company instead of a team of two. It was my good luck to win the corporate edition for a second time, amidst all the intense competition from the fellow participants.”

