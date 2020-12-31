Hyderabad’s Numaish deferred till January 31

Though marriages and functions were being permitted with limited number of people, the attendance at the Numaish would be much higher and there was a need to follow the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines till January 31

By | Published: 12:38 pm

Hyderabad: Exhibition Society president E. Rajender said on Thursday that the annual Numaish was being deferred till January 31. The situation would be reviewed after January 31 and a decision would be taken then on when and how the Exhibition could be held, he said.

Though marriages and functions were being permitted with limited number of people, the attendance at the Numaish would be much higher and there was a need to follow the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines till January 31, he said at a press conference here.

Regarding the new COVID-19 strain, the Health Minister said there were no such cases in Telangana, except for the solitary case reported after a person returned from the United Kingdom. He too was responding positively to treatment and would be discharged in a few days, he said.

“The current winter season is conducive for spread of seasonal diseases. There is a need to exercise caution and follow the existing Covid-19 guidelines,” said Rajender.

On the vaccine, the Health Minister said the State was all prepared for administration of the vaccine.

“As and when the Central government commences the distribution of vaccine, we will administer the same. However, since the vaccine is being manufactured in Hyderabad, we are appealing to the Central government to accord us top priority in distribution of the vaccine,” said Rajender.

In reply to a query on irregularities on medical seats allotment, the Health Minister said a committee would be constituted to check on the allegations and based on its report, a decision would be taken. Not a single student from Telangana would be at loss, he said.

