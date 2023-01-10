Hyderabad’s Numaish turns out to be big draw

By varun keval Updated On - 11:41 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Visitors throng Numaish in large numbers. Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Its January and time for the annual evening rendezvous with fun, frolic and shopping at the sprawling Exhibition Grounds. The All India Industrial Exhibition, more popular locally as Numaish, is back and Hyderabadis have started to make a beeline to explore the annual extravaganza.

With shopkeepers calling out customers, public announcements, delectable food, joy rides, and songs played continuously, the exhibition ground gets truly vibrant and lively.

This year Numaish has around 2,300 stalls with traders from different parts of the country showcasing their products. From apparel, handicrafts, electronic goods to dry fruits, perfumes, and whatnot, are all lined up.

For some, it is just shopping and a place for socializing, while for others it is all about precious memories and nostalgia. A regular to the event, Prakash has found a memory of Numaish and he says, “In 1998, I came to the exhibition for the first time with my family and bought many interesting things here.”

As visitors stroll along, they can catch the aroma of their favourite foods – kebabs, fast foods, and chats – wafting through the air. In addition to the spicy food, there are kiosks that sell cotton candy, ice cream, and popcorn to keep the children going.

“Every year, I come here to have my favoruite dish – haleem, and I visit multiple times to enjoy it,” said a government employee P Santosh. Also popular here are large-size Mirchi Bajjis that always fly off the shelves apart from Badam Ki Jali, Agra Petha, and Vijaya Dairy’s flavoured milk.

In the playing arena, visitors can be seen screaming and yelling out with happiness while taking crazy joy rides, including visitors’ favourite giant wheel and cup saucer rides.

Must-try at Numaish:

* Relish hot Mirchi bajjis

* Baked and tender Badam Ki Jali

* Irresistible soft and chewy sweet – Agra Petha

* A ride on giant wheel

* Toy train ride