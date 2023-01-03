Metro rail timings extended till 12:00 am during Numaish

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:05 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: In view of the commencement of the All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as the Numaish, Hyderabad Metro Rail has decided to extend its services by an hour on corridor 1 and corridor 3.

The trains on the red line (L.B. Nagar to Miyapur) and the blue line (Nagole to Raidurg) will run till 12:00 am, thereby reaching all terminating stations by about 1:00 am. Similarly, ticket counters at Gandhi bhavan metro station increased from four to six to cater to Numaish rush.

Meanwhile, in view of the exhibition, the police requested the public to take alternate routes and avail of the public transport system like RTC Buses and metro to avoid traffic congestion and parking problems and cooperate with the police personnel on duty.