Hyderabad’s old city reels under severe power cuts

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 25 May 2024, 10:10 PM

Hyderabad: Unscheduled power cuts in the older parts of the city pose problems to the citizens. Both households and commercial establishments are facing issues due to power cuts that have only increased in recent months.

“The situation is horrible. Anxiety has taken over the people, it was not so during the previous government. Either there is voltage fluctuation or a power cut in the area and it is on a daily basis,” complained Mahmood Khan, a resident of Jangammet Falaknuma.

Women are the most worried about the power cuts. “We don’t know when there is a power cut so we have to rush around getting the ingredients ready for preparing food and also avoid any delay in washing the clothes,” said Yasmin Begum, a resident of Kalapather.

Small cottage industries that cannot afford expensive power backup systems are the worst hit due to the abrupt power cuts.

“Whenever there is a power cut, the workers sit idle. There is no proper mechanism to check the time limit for attending to any complaint. The situation is pretty bad compared to previous years,” complained Wajid, who runs a small garment stitching unit in the old city.