Hyderabad’s Rashmikaa stuns No 2 seed, enters final of ITF Women’s World Tennis tournament

The reigning national champion Rashmikaa eased past Thailand’s Lanlana Tararudee 6-2, 6-1 without breaking any sweat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Shrivalli Rashmikaa during her semifinal clash, in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa continued her dominating form by stunning the second seed to make it to the final of the Bowring Institute ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour tournament, in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The reigning national champion Rashmikaa eased past Thailand’s Lanlana Tararudee 6-2, 6-1 without breaking any sweat. Rahsmikaa with her strong forehand augmented with a powerful serve made it look easy against her Thai opponent.

Rahsmikaa broke her rival’s serve in the second, fourth and eighth while got broken in the third game. Lanlana, who had played flawless tennis through the week, crumbled against the Indian while managing to hold her serve just once in the fourth game of the second set to surrender to the lanky Rashmikaa.

She will take on Zeel Desai, who rallied from a set down to defeat Rutuja Bhosale, in the final on Sunday. Desai recorded a hard-fought 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory over third seeded Rutuja.

Results: Women’s Singles: Semis: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty bt Lanlana Tararudee (THA) 6-2, 6-1; Zeel Desai bt 3-Rutuja Bhosale 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.