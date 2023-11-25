Saturday, Nov 25, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sat - 25 November 23
Hyderabad’s Nishka bags gold in Artistic Gymnastics International Tournament
Gold medalist Nishka Agarwal in the junior girls table vault event on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad gymnast Nishka Agarwal bagged a gold and a bronze in the Artistic Gymnastics International Tournament held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday.

Representing the country, Nishka topped in the junior girls table vault event ahead of Shtykhetskaya Sofiya of Belarus and Yusufova Shakhinabonu of Uzbekistan. In the floor exercise, she finished third to seal a bronze.

Results: Finals: Junior girls table vault: 1. Nishka Agarwal (India), 2. Shtykhetskaya Sofiya (Belarus), 3. Yusufova Shakhinabonu (Uzbekistan); Junior girls floor exercise: 1. Shtykhetskaya Sofiya (Belarus), 2. Mahaarevich Kira (Belarus), 3. Nishka Agarwal (India).

