Hyderabad’s Nishka bags gold in Artistic Gymnastics International Tournament

Representing the country, Nishka topped in the junior girls table vault event ahead of Shtykhetskaya Sofiya of Belarus and Yusufova Shakhinabonu of Uzbekistan

Hyderabad: Hyderabad gymnast Nishka Agarwal bagged a gold and a bronze in the Artistic Gymnastics International Tournament held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday.

Representing the country, Nishka topped in the junior girls table vault event ahead of Shtykhetskaya Sofiya of Belarus and Yusufova Shakhinabonu of Uzbekistan. In the floor exercise, she finished third to seal a bronze.

Results: Finals: Junior girls table vault: 1. Nishka Agarwal (India), 2. Shtykhetskaya Sofiya (Belarus), 3. Yusufova Shakhinabonu (Uzbekistan); Junior girls floor exercise: 1. Shtykhetskaya Sofiya (Belarus), 2. Mahaarevich Kira (Belarus), 3. Nishka Agarwal (India).