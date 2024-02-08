VD Black Hawks volleyball tournament from January 19

Prime Volleyball League side Hyderabad Black Hawks announced The VD Black Hawks Open tournament (finale) across the two Telugu states Telangana and Andhra Pradesh beginning from January 19.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 February 2024, 08:57 PM

The VD Black Hawks Open tournament (finale) beginning from January 19.

Hyderabad: Prime Volleyball League side Hyderabad Black Hawks announced The VD Black Hawks Open tournament (finale) across the two Telugu states Telangana and Andhra Pradesh beginning from January 19.

The tournament will have two stages – district and championship levels. The three phases of the district level will be held from January 19 to 21 and 26 to 28. The final stage – the championship weekend at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad will be held on February 10 and 11.

A total of 307 teams will participate from 16 districts across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which include a total of 3,200 players and coaches. The participating teams in the tournament should register themselves from the following districts: Telangana: Adilabad, Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Khammam, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Andhra Pradesh: Guntur, Vijayawada, Nellore, Kadapa, Rajahmundry, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Eluru.

Speaking about the VD Black Hawks Open, Vijay Deverakonda, co-owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks said, “With teams across 16 cities in the Telugu States, the VD Black Hawks Open tournament is primed to promote volleyball at the grassroots level and bring about an understanding and appreciation for the sport across all strata of society.”