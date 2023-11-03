Hyderabad’s wealthiest family donates Rs 22 crore in FY 2022-23

01:30 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: Murali K Divi & family, the top earners in Hyderabad, donated a total of Rs 22 crore this year, according to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023 report. The family has been recognized as one of the most generous contributors.

Murali K Divi & family are the owners of Divi’s Laboratories, and they have been named the wealthiest individuals in Hyderabad for 2023, with a total wealth of Rs 55,700 crore. Divi’s Laboratories, a prominent pharmaceutical company in India with two manufacturing units, has been established in Hyderabad for over 30 years.

The report also featured K Satish Reddy and family from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, who made donations amounting to Rs 7 crore in the financial year 2022-23. As per the report, donations were assessed based on the monetary value of cash or cash equivalents contributed during the period from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

“Philanthropy is important when building a legacy and passing on wealth. As wealth expands, family philanthropy is gaining prominence, evolving from ad-hoc acts of providing essentials like food, clothes, and scholarships to focusing on new and marginalized areas. This emphasizes the importance of acknowledging these endeavors, ensuring their influence reaches every stratum of society – a fundamental goal of the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD, and Chief Researcher at Hurun India.

On a national scale, Shiv Nadar and family led the list with donations of Rs 2,042 crore, followed by Azim Premji and family with Rs 1,774 crore, and Mukesh Ambani and family with Rs 376 crore in contributions.