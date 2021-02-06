Divi’s Laboratories Q3 net profit up 31 per cent

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 359.09 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal

New Delhi: Drug firm Divi’s Laboratories on Saturday reported a 31.05 net profit of Rs 470.62 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 359.09 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Divi’s Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE. Total income of the company on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 1,720.76 crore for the quarter under consideration.

It was Rs 1,437.93 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. The company has been able to have normalised operations during the quarter, Divi’s Laboratories said.