Hyderanagar lake cleaning taken up on World Environment Day

Themed 'Beat Plastic Pollution,' students, led by Head of Institution Sudha Rani Koyya, participated in a silent awareness rally around the local area, holding placards to promote environmental conservation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 June 2024, 03:51 PM

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Fountainhead Global School organised a community rally and lake clean up at Hydernagar on Wednesday.

Following the rally, the students, in collaboration with SWAN (Save Water and Nature), and Ozone Run conducted a clean-up drive at Meedikunta Lake, a site they have been rejuvenating.

The event saw active participation from students, teachers, and the community, resulting in a substantial amount of plastic and other trash being collected. Meghana Musunuri, Founder of SWAN, participated in the activity, inspiring students with her commitment to the environment. “Our students’ dedication to this cause is commendable. Together, we can inspire change and build a cleaner, greener future,” said Sudha Rani.