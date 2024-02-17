Hyderbad police launch 108 traffic bikes

On Saturday, the traffic police took an oath to work sincerely and contribute their best to the smooth flow of traffic on the city roads by initiating necessary action.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 February 2024, 05:17 PM

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivasa Reddy on Saturday launched 108 traffic bikes that will patrol the thoroughfares and clear traffic obstructions during peak hours in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the Hyderabad CP said the police have prioritized to ensure there is a free flow of on the city roads to ensure people reach their destinations without any traffic blocks.

“The traffic police patrol vehicles are fitted with public address system and sirens. As per requirement, they will be used to clear illegal parking of vehicles and ensure hindrance free traffic movement,” said K Sreenivasa Reddy.

Sreenivasa Reddy, asked the people to coordinate with the traffic police and inculcate traffic sense and discipline within themselves to avoid traffic related issues on the roads.

During the program, Additional CP (Traffic) P Vishwa Prasad and other officials were present.