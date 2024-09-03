HYDRAA demolishes encroachments in Ameenpur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 10:14 PM

Sangareddy: Officials demolished the building of Fusion International School here terming it as an encroachment at Ilapur thanda in Ameenpur mandal on Tuesday.

Following complaints, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) identified encroachments on 20 acres in Survey Number 119.

They also demolished several other structures. HYDRAA carried out the demolition amidst deployment of a huge number of police personnel.

The officials warned the people of stern action if anyone was found encroaching the lands.