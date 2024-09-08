HYDRAA resumes demolition exercise, razes unauthorised structures on Hyd outskirts

In Madhapur, authorities started razing down structures at Sunam Cheruvu; similar exercise underway at Ameenpur lake in Sangareddy district

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 September 2024, 11:18 AM

Hyderabad: After a pause due to heavy rain that lashed for the last couple of days, the HYDRAA teams on Sunday resumed action against unauthorised structures in the city and outskirts.

Demolition exercises by the teams were reported from at least three different locations on Sunday morning. The HYDRAA teams, assisted by officials of Revenue, Irrigation and GHMC started razing down structures located in FTL and buffer zone of three water tanks located at different places.

At Dundigal, the authorities started demolition of structures constructed in FTL of Mallampet cheruvu. In Madhapur, the authorities started razing down structures at Sunam Cheruvu. Similar exercise is underway at Ameenpur lake in Sangareddy district.

The authorities are supported by the local police who arranged the bandobast for the exercise. The authorities had identified hundreds of unauthorized structures that have come up in FTL and buffer zone of lakes in city and suburbs.