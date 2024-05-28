Hyd’s Thanos Technologies, IFFCO join hands to revolutionise agricultural practices

Over 500 state-of-the-art drones will be deployed to ensure the efficient and timely application of fertilizers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 04:13 PM

Thanos Technologies will facilitate the aerial spraying of fertilizers over an extensive 10 lakh acres of farmland

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Thanos Technologies signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Indian Farmers Fertiliser Coop Ltd. (IFFCO) for a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionising agricultural practices across the country.

Through this strategic collaboration, Thanos Technologies will facilitate the aerial spraying of fertilizers over an extensive 10 lakh acres of farmland, encompassing regions in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Over 500 state-of-the-art drones will be deployed to ensure the efficient and timely application of fertilizers. This large-scale deployment will optimise the fertilization process, leading to improved crop yields and reduced resource wastage.

By joining forces with prominent drone service providers, including Vayu Drone, Aerotics Technologies, and Electra Agri Green, the company is poised to deliver unparalleled value and innovation to the agricultural sector, a press release said.

Pradeep Palellil, Founder & CEO, Thanos Technologies, said, “Through this partnership, we hope to combine resources, knowledge, and ambition to completely reshape the agricultural landscape of India.”

Thanos Technologies is also developing new financial options to assist corporate service partners interested in owning and operating more than 10 drones.