Hysea CSR portal to on-board 1,000 people this year

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association’s (Hysea) new volunteer portal launched in September 2020 has already seen 200 registrations so far and the IT body aims to on-board 1,000 people in 2021.

The portal that aims to promote corporate social responsibility among the IT professionals provides a list of NGOs and different volunteering activities that one can take up based on one’s interest.

Speaking at the fourth CSR Summit on Thursday, Hysea CSR Forum leader and Infosys Pocharam campus DC head and AV-P Manisha Saboo invited corporates, NGOs and volunteers to make use of the platform and said, “One of our biggest challenge is to encourage more people to volunteer in the IT sector. And the major problem IT employees face is where and how to volunteer and that is why we created this portal volunteer.hysea.in, wherein 2,000 hours of volunteering has already been done. We are aiming at 1,000 registrations by end of 2021.”

HSBC head of operations, global service centres in Hyderabad Paul Raddon said, “HSBC has launched more than 70 projects benefiting over 2.94 million people, and HSBC Skills for Life, a Rs 100 crore flagship initiative is benefitting 1.3 million. Over 21,400 beneficiaries have got access to WASH facilities across 17 villages in India and more than 3,100 youths were trained and employed last year, despite the pandemic.”

On their initiatives in Telangana, Raddon said that they have set up digital libraries during Covid and prior to that the employees have supported 3,000 government school students through their various programmes.

As a finale to the event, Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach, India Badminton Team gave away the Hysea CSR Awards. Nine companies were awarded in three different categories for innovative and path-breaking initiatives in the areas of education, environment and health and well-being.

