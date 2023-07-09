I am very excited to represent India at Asian Games, says Telangana swimmer Vritti

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sun - 9 July 23

Hyderabad’s 16-year-old swimmer Vritti Agarwal will represent India in the upcoming Asian Games.

Hyderabad: For the 16-year-old Vritti Agarwal the news comes as a pleasant surprise. The talented swimmer has been named in the India 4x200m freestyle relay squad that will compete in the Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou in China from September 23.

Her impressive performance at the -concluded 76th Senior National Aquatic Championship at Gachibowli earned her a spot in the team for the continental showpiece event. Competing alongside the top swimmers of the country, Vritti, who is still a junior swimmer, had impressed everyone bagging three medals – two bronze medals in 400m and 1500m freestyle events and a silver medal 800m freestyle events.

However, it was her fourth-place finish in the 4×200 metres freestyle event that got her into the Indian side. “I was surprised when I came to know about the selection. I am very excited to represent the country at the Asian Games at 16 years old. I didn’t expect this at all,” said an elated swimmer who trains with coach John Siddiqui at Zion Sports in Hyderabad.

“I was expecting to get qualified in the 1500m and 800m freestyle. But I didn’t make the qualifying time at the nationals in those events. I am happy that I got into the relay team.” However, her selection was not a surprise to people who follow her career. She had shown her potential winning multiple medals at the senior nationals. She won a bronze and a silver in the senior nationals in September 2022 in Guwahati and in Bangalore in 2021 in the 200 metres freestyle event.

Getting selected for the Indian team at this age is a big boost to her career and she hopes to improve her performance to realise her dream of representing India in Olympics. “Getting into the Indian side is a big achievement. I want to qualify in my pets events 400m, 800m and 1500 metres freestyle events in the next Asian Games. My ultimate goal is to represent India at the Olympics. It is a bit difficult to qualify for next year’s Paris Olympics. But I have time for the next Games. I will work hard to achieve Olympic qualification timings,” she revealed.

The intermediate second year student of Obul Reddy School is now gearing up for the Asian age group championship for which the trials are in August. “I am still competing in junior events. So I have an Asian championship in age groups. I am training for that now. Since this is my last year in the junior category, I will focus on doing well.”

The youngster puts in seven to eight hours honing her skills. While she trains in the pool for four to five hours, she works on her fitness for two hours. “We will start preparations for the Asian Games next week. My focus is on improving my timing. We will also have Indian camp before the Asian Games. That will also help me,” added the youngster who admires the US swimmer Katie Ledecky.

