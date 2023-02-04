I-League: Sreenidi Deccan down Churchill Brothers 3-0

Sreenidi Deccan FC defeated Churchill Brothers FC 3-0 in the Hero I-League game held at the Deccan Arena

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Players of Sreenidi Deccan and Churchill Brothers in action during the Hero I-League Football match

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan FC defeated Churchill Brothers FC 3-0 in the Hero I-League game held at the Deccan Arena, Hyderabad on Saturday.

David Castaneda, Ramhlunchhunga and Louis Ogana scored the goals in the second half to put Sreenidi Deccan FC back on top of the HeroI-League leaderboard. Both sides struggled to score in the first half which didnot yield many clear cut opportunities to open their accounts.

The Sreenidi Deccan’s Rosenberg Gabriel, Castaneda and Lalromawia all had attempts at goal but none were troubling enough for Churchill Brothers goalkeeper Albino Gomes.

In the second half, Churchill Brothers left-back Joseph Clemente was penalised for a handball inside the penalty area and Castaneda duly converted the resulting spot kick to put his team ahead in the 55th minute. Substitute Ramhlunchhunga doubled their advantage with a clinical finish on thecounter-attack in the 71st minute.

Another substitute Louis Ogana scored with his first touchseconds after coming on to put the icing on the cake and give Sreenidi DeccanFC all three points. Sreenidi Deccan travel to Manipur next to take on TRAU FC on February 7.