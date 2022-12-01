I-League: Sreenidi Deccan FC record comeback victory

Thu - 1 December 22

GP Palguna, secretary TFA and Shabbir Ali, AIFF Executive committee member presenting the Man of the Match award to Md Awal of SDFC.

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan FC rallied to two goal deficit to stun Mohammedan Sporting Club 4-3 in the Hero I-League at the Deccan Arena, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Goals from Faysal Shayesteh, Awal Mohammed and substitute David Castaneda helped the Deccan Warriors notch their fourth straight win in the league.

After an evenly matched opening 25 minutes, the visitors took the lead through a long-range strike from midfielder Nikola Stojanovic. A few minutes later, Faslurahman doubled their advantage with a rebound header from close range. Faysal gave Sreenidi Deccan FC hope after he curled in a free-kick just before half-time to make it 2-1.

Mohammedan SC restored their two-goal advantage when SK Faiaz scored from another long-range effort in the 66th minute and it looked like the points were sealed. However, Sreenidi Deccan FC had other ideas and head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto’s substitutions changed the game.

Captain David Castaneda and winger Rosenberg Gabriel came on and made their presence felt. But it was defender Awal who got the Deccan Warriors back into the game as he thumped in a volley in the 69th minute.

Barely two minutes later, Castaneda headed in Faysal’s free-kick to equalise and in the 81st minute, he headed in the winning goal. Sreenidi Deccan FC will travel to Srinagar to face Real Kashmir next on 6 December.