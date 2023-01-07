I-League: Faysal nets winner for Sreenidi Deccan FC

Riding on the lone goal from Faysal Shayesteh, Sreenidi Deccan FC defeated Mumbai Kenkre FC 1-0

Hyderabad: Riding on the lone goal from Faysal Shayesteh, Sreenidi Deccan FC defeated Mumbai Kenkre FC 1-0 in a I-League match at the Deccan Arena here on Saturday. The win keeps the Deccan Warriors at the top of the standings with 22 points from 10 matches.

Sreenidi Deccan FC started well in the first half as they controlled the majority of the ball possession and created two early chances which forward David Castaneda and winger Ramhlunchhunga could not convert.

However their domination paid off as Faysal finished off a well-worked move by slotting the ball into the bottom corner in the 19th minute to give his side the lead.

The Deccan Warriors led at half-time but their slender lead meant that Mumbai Kenkre FC were still in the match.

Neither side created clear cut openings in the second period as the game followed a similar pattern of Sreenidi Deccan FC having the ball and Mumbai Kenkre FC staying compact.

Left back Asraf Mondal almost sealed the points late on but his low drive from the left was saved by Kenkre FC goalkeeper Padam Chhetri.

Sreenidi Deccan FC travel to New Delhi to face Rajasthan United FC in their next Hero I-League match on January 11.