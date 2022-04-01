I-League: Sreenidi Deccan down Kenkre FC

Published Date - 07:50 PM, Fri - 1 April 22

Players from Sreenidi Deccan FC and Kenkre FC in action.

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan FC on rallied from a goal behind to defeat Kenkre FC 2-1 in the I-League on Friday.

With this win, Sreenidi Deccan moved to the second spot on the table which could change depending on the outcome of Gokulam Kerala’s game against Aizawl FC. Lal Chungnunga and David Castaneda Munoz were on the target for Sreenidi Deccan while Ranjeet Singh Pandre netted the consolation goal for Kenkre FC.

Sreenidi Deccan kicked off the game with intent and were aggressive from the start. It also paid off as they created their first chance in the third minute. Kenkre FC, meanwhile, had a shaky start and their opponents were quick to capitalise. Sreenidi Deccan were pressing very high as they looked for their opening goal.

And, soon, their attackers picked pace, especially, Ranjeet Singh. He ripped apart Sreenidi Deccan with his pace and put his side up by breaking the deadlock in the 19th minute. Vijay Nagappan provided the beautiful assist as Kenkre’s counter-attacking created a hole in their foes’ defence line. However, the lead did not last long as three minutes later Lal Chungnunga scored from a free-kick to level the contest 1-1.

A couple of minutes after conceding his first goal, Tenzin Samdup saved a terrific attempt from David Castaneda to deny Sreenidi Deccan a lead. Kenkre FC picked up the pace as they looked for their second goal of the match and they came close to the same in the 34th minute. Vijay Nagappan’s shot was saved by Shibinraj Kunniyil, who palmed it away for a corner.

